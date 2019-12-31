Two+suspects+who+were+in+Paanadura+hospital+under+police+custody+flee+with+handcuffs

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 8:12

Two suspects who were receiving treatment at the Panadura base hospital amidst police protection had fled.

The suspects who had fled yesterday were residents of Gampaha and Matara.

One of the suspects had been charged with the theft of vehicle spare parts and had been remanded upon producing before courts.

However, it has been reported that while he was held in the police cell until the prison officers were to take him away, owing to sudden illness he was admitted to the Panadura base hospital amidst police protection.

It has been reported that the suspect had fled by uncuffing one of the handcuffs and had left the other on the hospital bed he was being treated in.