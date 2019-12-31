Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 13:01

21-gun salute for fourth session of parliament

The Fourth session of the eight Parliament will be officially inaugurated on January 3 at 10 am under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



As per Article 70-1 of the Constitution, the President has the power to terminate the sessions of Parliament. Thereby, the parliament was prorogued through an extra gazette notification on the 2nd.



Accordingly, the proceedings of the new Session of Parliament will commence on the 3rd of January first with the arrival of the Members of Parliament.



The arrival of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be followed by the arrival of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya and the arrival of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



The President will be greeted by the Speaker and the Secretary General of Parliament.



In addition, the Speaker's Office issuing a statement stated that the President will be honoured with 21-gun salute.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to preside at 10 am and the new government policy will be presented.



The Speaker's Office stated that the President will postpone the meetings of parliament after it is presented.



Since 1947, more than 50 times the term of Parliament has been terminated.



It is stated that since 1978, parliamentary sessions have been held for over 25 times.