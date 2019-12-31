Patali was arrested legally – Acting IGP informs police commission

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 8:11

Acting IGP C.D Wickramaratne has informed the police commission that former minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka was arrested in accordance with the law.

The secretary to the police commission Nishantha Weerasinghe noted that this was verbally confirmed last Friday by the acting IGP.

Recently the deputy speaker Ananda Kumarasiri claimed that former minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka was arrested not in accordance to the conventions that should be followed when arresting an MP.

Speaker, Karu Jayasuriya had inquired from the acting IGP regarding the matter.

The secretary to the police commission, Nishantha Weerasinghe noted that the acting IGP C.D Wickramaratne would take measures to inform the speaker regarding the lawful procedures followed during the arrest of former minister Patalee Champika Ranawaka.