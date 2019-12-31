Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 9:34

Rotten carrots sold in Dambulla

451

Views

It has been reported that with the increase in the price of carrots, there has been a sinister move of selling rotten carrots.



The operation has come to light during and inspection carried out at the Economic Center by the Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon and Dambulla Mayor Jaliya Opatha.



It has been revealed that since the wholesale price of a kilogram of carrots at the market is Rs.350, they have started this racket.



Meanwhile, the Dambulla Economic Center says that the wholesale price of a kilogram of imported potatoes has been reduced to Rs. 100.



Previously the wholesale price of a kilogram of imported potatoes was between 140 and 160 rupees.



However, the wholesale price has come down with the government reducing the tax on imported potatoes by 25 rupees.



Currently, potatoes are imported from Pakistan, Vietnam and India.





