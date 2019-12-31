Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 10:05

Firearms found under the Ranwala-Kelani bridge

Unidentified sniper rifle parts, T-56 riffle components and 12 Bore Weapon parts have been recovered under the Kelani Bridge in Ranwala, Pugoda.



The firearms were recovered yesterday (30) during an operation carried out on information received by the organised crimes prevention unit officers.



The special task force stated that two unidentified sniper rifle barrels, twelve ammunition holders capable of holding 30 bullets, and a T-56 riffle components have been recovered.



In addition, several pieces of a 12 bore firearm were also among the items recovered.



