Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 9:21

Update - Former SPC Chairman Rumy Mohamed to be produced before courts

Former SPC Chairman Rumy Mohomad who surrendered to the CID, arrested & to be produced before courts; AG's Dept will oppose granting him bail.



Update : Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 9.51AM

Absconding suspect of White Van - Crocodile case surrendered to the CID



Absconding suspect of white Van - Crocodile case, Rumy Mohomad,surrendered to the CID a short while ago.