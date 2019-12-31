Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 9:21
Update - Former SPC Chairman Rumy Mohamed to be produced before courts
Former SPC Chairman Rumy Mohomad who surrendered to the CID, arrested & to be produced before courts; AG's Dept will oppose granting him bail.
Update : Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 9.51AM
Absconding suspect of White Van - Crocodile case surrendered to the CID
Absconding suspect of white Van - Crocodile case, Rumy Mohomad,surrendered to the CID a short while ago.