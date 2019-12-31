599+million+to+the+national+income+from+customs+

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 10:05

The number of illegal substances seized at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake has dropped by 30 percent in 2019 compared to 2018.

Customs Spokesperson Additional Director General of Customs Sunil Jayaratne told our news team that by the end of 2018, a large number of illegal operations have been systematically suppressed due to the installation of passenger surveillance equipment in addition to the goods surveillance equipment at the airport.

The Customs Media Spokesman stated that Sri Lanka Customs has been able to contribute Rs. 599 million to the national income from these arrests and the highest income of 375 million has come from confiscation of illegal gold.