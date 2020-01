Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 9:53

A youth has been arrested in Settikulam, Vavuniya with a kilogram of heroin worth around Rs. 10 million.

The police stated that the suspect was arrested by the Army and the Settikulam Police during an inspection of a private passenger bus at an emergency road block set up to inspect vehicles in the Settikulam town.

The arrested youth had arrived from Doha Qatar about two weeks ago and is said to be a 24-year-old youth residing in Mulankavil.