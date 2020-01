Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 10:49

Eight people were injured and hospitalized after a bus toppled in the Kubalgama area on the Mawanella-Hemmatagama road.

Our correspondent stated that the accident had occurred this morning.

The police said that the accident had occurred as the bus driver was unable to control the speed of the vehicle.

Around 15 passengers were traveling in the bus at the time of the accident.

The Hemmatagama police are conducting further investigations into the accident.