Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 10:49

The body of one of the two persons who drowned while bathing in the Nayaru Sea in Mullaitivu on the 29th has been found this morning.

The body of a 16-year-old son, who went missing after bathing with his father, has been recovered today.

The accident occurred when the victims who were residents of Dalugama, Kelaniya were on a trip.

The body of the 55-year-old father was recovered yesterday (30).

The police stated that the body was taken to the Mullaitivu Hospital for a post-mortem examination