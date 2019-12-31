Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 12:59

Inquiry to find out of the weapons found under the Ranwala Bridge, are from the Shalawa Camp

Police have commenced an investigation to find out whether the weapons including the sniper components found under the Kosgama - Ranwala Bridge, belong to the Kosgama Salawa army camp, which experienced and explosion.



The weapons were recovered yesterday afternoon by the STF's organized crime prevention unit of the Pugoda camp and the Kosgama police.



A high-ranking police Special Task Force official said that two sniper rifle parts and 25 magazines, 9 bullets, 2 T-56 and 12 Bore type weapons were found. However these were rusted.



The explosion of the armoury of the Shalawa camp occurred on June 5, 2016.



Investigators suspect whether these damaged firearms were collected by a person and dispersed after the Easter Sunday Attacks.



Meanwhile, a special operations unit has been established under the supervision of the DIG Varuna Jayasundara in charge of the Western North unit to combat organized crime adjoining the Kelani River from Avissawella to Wellampitiya.



The unit is located at the DIG's office in Peliyagoda and the public can provide information on illegal and unauthorized reclamation and extortion in the area.



The Ministry of Defense has announced that the information available with the public can be provided through telephone 071 36 80001 to the special operations unit.



