The+cause+of+the+Warakapola+accident+that+killed+four+Air+Force+personnel

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 13:08

It has been revealed that the driver of the three-wheeler had fallen asleep at the time of the accident this morning, killing four people in the Dummaladeniya area in Warakapola.

Four members of the Air Force were killed when the three-wheeler and a truck collided face to face.

They were attached to Sri Lanka Air Force Base in Ratmalana.

The victims have been identified as residents of Kahatagasdigiliya, Ballapana, Kosgama and Warahankawa aged 18, 28, 37 and 38 years.

The accident had occurred when they were returning from a funeral in Matale.

However, the police stated that the driver of the truck was arrested in connection with the accident.