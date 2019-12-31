Chief+of+Defense+Staff+retires+from+service

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 15:23

Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Chief of Defense Staff, the longest serving and senior officer in the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, is retiring today(31).

The Chief of Defense Staff's Office said that the three Armed Forces guard of honour was held in front of the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall this morning.

Commander of the Army Major General Shavendra Silva, Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Piyal de Silva, Commander of the Air Force Air Vice Marshal Sumangala Dias, Acting Inspector General of

Police and Director General of Civil Defense Department were also present at the event.

Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne, the longest serving officer in the history of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, served in the military for nearly 40 years. He joined the Navy as a Cadet Officer on November 1, 1980 and served as the Commander of the Navy from 2015 to 2017.

He developed the Sri Lanka Navy's Special Boat Squadron based on his experience in working with foreign and naval special forces in operations.

Meanwhile, Senior DIG of the Central Province, S.M Dissanayake has completed 35 years of police service mand will be retiring from his post today.

He was qualified for the post of IGP, Along with the IGP Pujith Jayasundera, who has been sent on compulsory leave, and he the most senior officer in the Police Department.

Addressing a function at the Kandy Police Stadium yesterday (30), he said that the main reason for the unfortunate situation in the police department is the lack of opportunity to be promoted as IGPs for several highly skilled DIGs who could have provided decisive leadership.