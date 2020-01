Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 13:07

Request to demand an explanation from the Commissioner of Prisons

The Pivithuru Hela Urumaya says that the Commissioner General of Prisons should be asked to provide an explanation about allowing Rajitha Senaratne to seek treatment at a private hospital after he was arrested and remanded.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today (31), MP Udaya Gammanpila stated that the law does not permit anyone to be detained in a private hospital after being remanded.