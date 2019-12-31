VAT+for+below+300+million+inapplicable+with+effect+from+tomorrow

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 15:26

The Inland Revenue Department states that the VAT amendments approved by the Cabinet will be effective tomorrow (01) on the instructions of the Ministry of Finance.

According to a statement issued by its Commissioner General, the registration of VAT on persons whose services eligible under the tax that does not exceed 75 million for any quarter ending today (31st) will not be valid from tomorrow.

The government recently decided to increase the VAT limit to Rs 75 million per quarter or Rs 300 million per year with effect from tomorrow (1st January 2020).

The Department of Inland Revenue stated that accordingly the details of persons whose VAT registration will be deactivated will be included in the website www.ird.gov.lk.

It also informs that the VAT levied before tomorrow (01st) should be paid before January 20th.