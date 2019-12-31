Navy+apprehends+four+persons+attempting+to+migrate+illegally

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 15:25

Four Sri Lankans have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for attempting to illegally migrate by sea during a special operation conducted in Padikei area in Trincomalee.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that nearly 50 other people along with them were preparing to illegally migrate.

The Navy is also searching for the other suspects.

It is also revealed that the suspects have returned to the island with their illegal migration attempt failing due to the naval operations to attempt the illegal migration.