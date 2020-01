Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 15:28

The champion that is dreaming to go to NASA

It was reported to the Hiru news team that a first year student of the Peradeniya University Medical Faculty who has been interested in joining NASA in the USA has passed the GCE A / L examination this year with three A’s in the Maths stream.

Shaveen Weeranayake, a resident of Baddegama, Galle, passed the GCE A / L examination last year with three A’s in Science stream.