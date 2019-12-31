University+enrolment+increased+by+25+percent

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 15:27

Minister of Higher Education Bandula Gunawardana states that steps will be taken to increase the number of students enrolled into universities by 25 percent next year.

Speaking at a press conference held today at the Department of Government Information, he said 100 University colleges will be set up in the coming year.

The Minister also stated that measures will be taken to take over the diploma awarding and private universities which are using government resources in violation of national and other objectives