Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 15:56

Four persons were injured and hospitalized following a road accident in the Minneriya-Raja Ela area on the Habarana-Polonnaruwa main road.

According to the police, the accident has been a result of a van traveling from Polonnaruwa to Habarana and a small lorry traveling from Habarana to Polonnaruwa colliding with each other.

Two foreign nationals were among those hospitalized this morning.

Investigations have revealed that the accident had occurred due to the negligence of the driver of the van.