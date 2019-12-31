Brokers+arrested+in+Werahera+remanded

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 16:26

The six suspects who were acting as brokers around the premises of the Verahera office of the Department of Motor Traffic taken into custody while accepting money from the public seeking services, were remanded until the 13.



This was when the suspects were produced before Nugegoda Additional Magistrate H.U.K. Pelpola.



They were arrested yesterday by the Mirihana Police using strategic decoys.



Subsequently they were handed over to the Colombo South Criminal Investigation Division for further investigations. The suspects who are from Werahera, Neelammahara and Borelesgamuwa has obtained money promising to process the license application swiftly.

