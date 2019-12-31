36+domestic+helpers+harassed+by+employers+return+to+the+island

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 17:38

36 Sri Lankan housemaids who were detained at the embassy in Kuwait after being harassed by their employers, are due to return home tomorrow.

It is reported that they had gone to the Sri Lankan embassy in Kuwait as they could no longer tolerate harassment while they were working in their employers' homes.

They were then detained by the embassy for some time.

It is reported that the Minister of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations Dinesh Gunawardena has made a special effort to get these women back to the island.

Accordingly, the Saudi government has taken steps to send these domestic workers to Sri Lanka.

The name list of the women issued by the Foreign Employment Bureau is given below