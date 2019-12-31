Committee+to+investigate+alleged+irregularities+in+Sri+Lanka+Bureau+of+Foreign+Employment

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 18:04

Dinesh Gunawardena, Minister of Skills Development, Employment and Labour Relations, has decided to appoint a committee to look into the corruption and malpractices of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has taken this decision after the trade union representatives of the Foreign Employment Bureau informed him about the recent corrupt activities in the Bureau.

The Minister stated that the matters raised by the trade union representatives would be investigated and all possible actions will be taken immediately.

Trade union representatives have forwarded the following complaints to the Minister.

With the appointment of the Good Governance government in 2015, the members of our trade union were transferred from their place of work and replaced with officials of the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya.

Granting promotions to officers who have not completed the qualifications based on political requirements.

Transferring members of our Association to remote areas of the country that do not have a service requirement.

Injustice to qualified officers with the appointment of unqualified Labour Officers in to the Embassies.

Allowing the foreign employment sector to collapse with the appointment of unqualified candidates to the embassies who have to be recalled and thereby disrupting the workflow of those places.

Administrative problems of the Bureau since officers who have been unfairly treated have resorted to legal action with the appointment of administrative and assistant management positions based on political requirements.

Interviewing only the candidates recommended by the members of the Jathika Sevaka Sangamaya to the diplomatic service vacancies.

When recruiting to the embassies, the applicants who have obtained higher marks at the interviews are overlooked and those who have obtained lower marks are recommended for the vacancies and relevant board papers submitted to the Board of Directors.

The number of migrant workers registered in the Bureau in 2014 was 300,703. It has fallen to less than 200,000 by 2018. In the four years, the registrations have been less than 100,000.

Misuse of finances of the Bureau

Hiring and renting of vehicles under disadvantageous agreements.

Misuse of Bureau funds for political purposes, promoting it as promotional items. (Eg Ranpiyapath)

Misapplication of Bureau rules.

Making arrangements to send over 3500 women who have not obtained family background reports.

Introduce overseas insurance and allowing an outflow of money to other countries.

Issuing employment opportunities to only a few representative agencies, changing the existing rules and regulations for the registration of workers to Qatar.

Implementing a sinister scheme to send unskilled laborers abroad by introducing a two day housemaid training, based at the Pannipitiya Training centre, changing the existing rules and regulations of the Bureau for training.

It is reported that the Minister has stated that he would take all measures as soon as possible and pay close attention to the submissions made by trade union representatives