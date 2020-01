Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 17:48

Two out of 64 who trained with Saharan released on bail

Two of the 64 arrested for allegedly receiving training on firearms with Saharan have been released on bail.

This was when they were produced before the Batticaloa Magistrate's Court today.

The Batticaloa Hiru court correspondent stated that the remaining 62 suspects were remanded until the 14th of next month.