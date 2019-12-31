The+intelligence+unit+and+CID+to+monitor+irregularities+in+Public+service

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 19:04

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated today that he would bring an end to the inefficient public service during his tenure.

He was addressing a group of senior officials of the Passenger Transport Ministry at the Presidential Secretariat this morning.

President Rajapaksa has pointed out that certain Acts and Regulations that are blocking the efficiency of the public service should be amended as soon as possible.

He further said a committee was appointed to recruit competent persons to run public institutions as it is the backbone of the country.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that he has instructed the national Intelligence Service and the CID to nab public sector heads if anybody engages in irregularities.

President’s Media Unit quoted the President in a communiqué as saying that if somebody is found guilty of fraud or corruption, such persons would be punished irrespective of his or her status and will not be allowed to stay in the public service.



