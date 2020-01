Tuesday, 31 December 2019 - 19:05

A mother with 2 daughters commits suicide by jumping to a well in Polpithigama

A mother aged 35, had jumped into a well with her two daughters, one aged 7 and the other was 2 months and committed suicide at Batuyaya in Polpithigama this morning.

Police said the victim had written a letter prior to taking her’s and the two children's lives.

According to her confession, the victim had ended her life as she could no longer bear the pain of a nerve disease she has been suffering from for some time.