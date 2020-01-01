Three+suspects+arrested+for+electrocuting+and+killing+two+elephants+in+Horowpathana

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 10:10

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of two wild elephants who were electrocuted in the Wassalegama area in Dematawewa, Horowpatana.

The police stated that the preliminary investigations have revealed that the two elephants had died on Tuesday evening when they came in contact with a power cable used around along the fence of maize farm behind their home.

They have then loaded one elephant into a tractor and unloaded it into a nearby jungle. When the police arrived based on information received, the other elephant that had been electrocuted was lying on the ground.

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident after questioning the main suspect.

The Veterinary Surgeon in charge of the Anuradhapura Wildlife Zone, Chandana Jayasinghe said that the post mortem examination confirmed that the wild elephant had died due to electrocution.

In the meantime, a body of a wild elephant, aged about 20 years, was found yesterday at the Dutuwewa-13th post in Kebithigollewa.