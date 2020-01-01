The Year of Prosperity has dawned – says President

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 7:59

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in his New Year message said the new government is determined to make 2020 the ‘Year of Prosperity’.

The message reads: ” I am of the view that the New Year dawns at a time when the entire Sri Lankan nation is beaming with hopes for a new era in economic, political, social, cultural and technological spheres of life, in their Motherland.

Hence, the new government welcomes the New Year with determination and commitment to make it the “Year of Prosperity”.

As a country with our own vision we can be proud of many great achievements in the past.

We as a government step into the New Year with the utmost commitment to ensure prosperity by awakening our identities and skills and by interfacing them with modernity. Unquote”

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his New Year message said the most valuable resource in the new decade will be the drive and motivation among young people to take an active part in developing the country.

The Prime Minister in his message said:”, It is my belief and expectation that the young people of today, who have been motivated and inspired to make a personal and direct contribution to building a new Sri Lanka, will not look back until they have achieved their objective of a prosperous and well governed country”. Unquote