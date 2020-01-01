Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 8:05

Switzerland hopes to resume positive cooperation with Sri Lanka

Swiss embassy says that Swiss embassy officer Ganiya Banister Francis’ recent incident caused some strain on the relationships between the Sri Lankan Government and the Swiss government.



Addressing a letter to the Foreign Relations Ministry, the Swiss Emabssy says that it hopes to re-develop the relationship with the Sri Lankan government.



The communique also points out that everyone should be subservient to the legal procedures prevalent in Sri Lanka.



Meanwhile Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne day before yesterday ordered the setting free on bail under stringent conditions the Swiss Embassy officer arrested on charges of acting in a manner causing disrepute to the government and presenting concocted false evidence and alleged to have been abducted.