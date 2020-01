Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 10:11

Kelaniya Divisional Criminal Investigations Division officers have arrested a person in possession of heroin and ice yesterday.



Police said that 4 grams and 230 milligrams of heroin and 1000 milligrams of ice narcotics were found in the suspect's possession.



The suspect has been handed over to the Peliyagoda Police for further investigations.