Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 11:02

Eight persons were injured when a tractor toppled in the Ponnalai Junction in Jaffna.

Police stated that the condition of two persons who were injured in the accident yesterday and admitted to the Jaffna Hospital is critical.

The accident occurred when trying to turn the tractor which was traveling at high speed.

The injured persons were aged between 23 and 63 years and residents of the Vaddukoddai area in Jaffna.