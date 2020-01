Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 11:22

People celebrate the dawn of the New Year 2020 with priority to religious observances

The dawn of the New Year was greeted by Sri Lankans at midnight yesterday with great celebrations.

The priority of many people was drawn towards religious observances in celebrating the dawn of the new year.

With the dawn of the New Year in 2020, temples, churches and Kovils around the island were filled with devotees.

