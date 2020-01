Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 11:23

A soldier has been killed after being attacked with a sharp weapon in the Villigoda area in Kuleegoda, Ambalangoda.



It is reported that the attack had taken place when he had intervened to settle a conflict between a friend and his wife.



The 21-year-old soldier who was killed was attached to the Vijayaba Infantry Regiment in the Oddusudan camp.