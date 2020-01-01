MP+Rajitha+transferred+to+a+normal+ward+from+ICU

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 13:02

MP Rajitha Senaratne who was being treated at the CICU of the Lanka Private Hospital in Narahenpita, has been transferred to a normal ward for residential treatment. The Hiru correspondent stated that the MP was transferred to a normal ward this morning.

The parliamentarian who was arrested on the 27th of this month for the incident involving the white van media conference, was released on bail by the Colombo Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

However, the former Chairman of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation Rumi Mohammed has been remanded until 6th of this month after he was arrested on charges of paying a sum of Rs. two million for the two people who appeared in the white van media conference with MP Rajitha Senaratne