2-year-old+girl+dies+after+a+pot+of+hot+boiling+water+falls+on+to+her+body+

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 13:02

It has been reported to the Hiru new today that a 2-year-old girl who was living in a house in Periyathottam, Jaffna has died after a pot of boiling water had fallen onto her body.

It is reported that the parents of the girl were in the house when the accident occurred yesterday.

The girl who sustained burn injuries, died on admission to the Jaffna hospital.

An infant who was about a year old died after a hot water bottle fell on the child in the Kiriimalai area in Jaffna recently. The mother had heated the water to make milk and had left it on the table in the room where the child was staying, and the child had pulled the table cloth and the hot water bottle had fallen on him.