Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 13:00

New Year dawns, priority given to religious rights;A pledge by public servants

People are gathering at religious places to obtain the blessings of deities for the New Year.



Our correspondents stated that the premises of the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy, Kirivehera in Kataragama and Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura are full of devotees.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visited sacred premises of Kataragama to obtain the blessings this morning.



At the same time, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa also inaugurated duty for the New Year by extending greetings to his staff.



Meanwhile, Public sector workers have inaugurated duty this morning by making a new pledge for the year 2020.