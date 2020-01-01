Price+of+rice+likely+to+drop+next+week

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 13:32

The Minister of Agriculture Vidura Wickramanayaka states that the increased prices of rice could be brought down in the coming week.

After participating in a program of planting coconuts plants at the Horana Depot today, the Minister said that the government and the Prime Minister are working on a plan to control the price of rice.

Meanwhile, Minister of Industry and Commerce Dayasiri Jayasekera states that the President's initiative to bring about the best possible service to the public by making changes in state institutions should be supported.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Ministry of Industry and Supply for the new year.