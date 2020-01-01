Dinesh, Amaraweera and Gayantha propose for new parliamentary positions

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 13:01

It is scheduled to inform the speaker of the final decision of the parliamentary positions of the government as well as the opposition tomorrow.

Accordingly, it is reported that Minister Dinesh Gunawardana has been proposed to the post of Leader of the House while Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has been proposed to the post of Government Chief Whip.

Meanwhile, it is reported that MP Gayantha Karunathilaka has been proposed to the post of Opposition Chief Whip.

At the same time, the prorogued parliament is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 3.