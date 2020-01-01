Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 13:33

37 schools scrutinising G.C.E. (O / L) answer scripts will reopen tomorrow

10,242

Views

The Department of Examinations states that 37 out of the 84 schools used for paper marking of answer scripts of the GCE Ordinary Level examination held last year will be opened for academic activities tomorrow.



The remaining 47 schools are due to be opened on the 6th of this month.



The marking of answer scripts of the Ordinary Level Examination is being conducted in two stages. The first stage was in operation from the 26 December to 4of January.