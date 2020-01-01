Suspect+arrested+with+Kerala+Cannabis+at+Baddegama+entrance+

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 14:26

A man has been arrested for attempting to carry nearly two kilograms of Kerala cannabis from the Southern Expressway entrance at Baddegama.

The suspect was arrested on a tip off received by the police, while he was on his way back from Galle this morning.

The police stated that he was a 29-year-old resident of the Thalduwa area in Avissawella.

In the meantime, two persons were arrested for selling 2kg of Kerala cannabis during a raid conducted in Allapiddy area in Jaffna.

The Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau arrested the suspects during a joint operation yesterday when the suspects were trying to sell them to a group of people while keeping the cannabis in a land close by.