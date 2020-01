Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 15:19

Father commits suicide with daughter after consuming poison

3,400

Views

A father has committed suicide after giving poison to his 13-year-old daughter in the Henkolawewa area in Jayanthipura, Minneriya.



According to our correspondent, the 49-year-old had written a letter before hanging himself.



He had stated in the letter that his wife had gone to work abroad and that he is committing suicide since she is refusing to come home after coming back to the island.