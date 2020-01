Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 15:40

Four injured as van topples into a tank

1,777

Views

Four persons were injured when a van toppled to the Kurundupitiya tank in Vavuniya.



The Irattaperiyakulam police state that the van was traveling from Anuradhapura to Vavuniya.



The accident occurred this morning due to driver being unable to control the speed of the vehicle.



The condition of the injured are not serious and the Irattaperiyakulam police are conducting further investigations.