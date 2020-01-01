Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 16:01

New Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine assumes duties

Bhadrani Jayawardena assumed duties today as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine.



She is a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service and was recently appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Health and Indigenous Medicine by the President since the former secretary P.S.M. Charles was appointed as the Governor of the Northern Province.



Bhadrani Jayawardene who served as the Colombo Municipal Commissioner from 2008 to 2015, has held various posts in the administrative service for 26 years.