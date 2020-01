Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 15:57

IMPORT OF ETHANOL SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

The Ministry of Finance has decided to suspend the import of Ethanol for liquor manufacture.

The Minister, in its communiqué, states that the decision was taken on the instructions of subject minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It further stated that Ethanol is widely manufactured locally and, it is another reason to suspend the import.