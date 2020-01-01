CEB+LOSS+TO+EXCEED+120+BILLION+RUPEES+IN+2020

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 16:27

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the loss of the Ceylon Electricity Board would exceed 120 billion in the year 2020.

He made this statement while addressing staff at an event to inaugurate duties for the New Year at the Transport Ministry today.

He further noted that in order to develop the country, it was important to develop loss making entities like the CEB, the CPC, the CTB and the Railways.

He also added that the challenge that the current government faces is to strategize and change the status of these loss making entities without burdening the masses.