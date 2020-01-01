Secretary+to+the+President+states+that+the+entire+public+service+community+should+be+genuinely+committed+to+an+efficient+and+effective+public+service

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 16:57

The Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara states that the entire public service community should be genuinely committed to an efficient and effective public service towards building the country with a vision of prosperity (Rata Hadana Saubhagye Dekama).

He was speaking at the official commencement of the New Year's duties at the Presidential Secretariat. The Presidential Secretary also stated that it is the intention of the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to build an efficient and quality public service and therefore expect the government servants to provide a service beyond their salary.

He pointed out that even though the government is incurring a huge expense for the public service, as stated in the Presidents manifesto, the public service is not considered as a burden.

Mr. PB Jayasundera stated that the President's expectation is to bring about a better outcome and increased benefit for the betterment of the public.

The Secretary also explained the importance of all public servants fulfilling their responsibilities in a manner that would end the public hatred of the public sector.

The Secretary to the President, P.B. Jayasundera explained the need for fast access to the public services to create an equitable democratic institution in building a people-centric country.



