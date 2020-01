Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 18:02

Vijayananda Herath appointed as the Prime Minister's Media Secretary

Vijayananda Herath has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Media Secretary.

The Prime Minister's Media Unit stated that since 2016, he has served as the Media Advisor at the Media Center for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

Vijayananda Herath also served as the Media Coordinating Secretary during Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency.