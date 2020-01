Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 19:15

FORMER MEMBER CHARGES THE CONSTITUTIONAL COUNCIL WAS BIASED

MP Wijedasa Rajapaksa says that the constitutional Council has acted in a biased manner during the previous regime.

He noted that for the past four years, the constitutional council has not been independent and has acted in a bias manner.

He made this statement while, addressing a media conference at his home in Colombo today.