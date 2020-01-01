RAJITHA+TRANSFERRED+TO+A+GENERAL+WARD+FROM+ICU

Wednesday, 01 January 2020 - 19:11

MP Rajitha Senarathna who was under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit of the Lanka Hospital in Narahenpita has been transferred to a general ward today.

The MP was arrested in connection with the so-called white van media conference on December 27, but was granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate three days later.

However, he has been transferred to a general ward this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the two suspects who appeared along with the MP in the media conference have been remanded until January 6.

Later, former chairman of State Pharmaceutical Corporation, Rumi Mohamed was also arrested for paying 2 million rupees to the two suspects.

Rumi Mohamed has also been remanded until January 6th.