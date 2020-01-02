Final+decision+on+parliamentary+positions+of+the+government+and+opposition+today

Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 7:46

The final decision regarding the Parliamentary positions of the ruling party and opposition is to be informed to speaker Karu Jayasuriya today.

Accordingly, Minister Dinesh Gunawardena has been nominated as the leader of the house and minister Mahinda Amaraweera for the position of chief government whip.

However, the final decision on the matter is to be taken today during the ruling party MPs meeting which is scheduled to be held at the presidents secretariat under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

A UNP MP’s meeting is to be held at the parliamentary complex this afternoon under the patronage of former premier Ranil Wickramasinghe.

MP J.C Alawathuwala noted that MP Gayantha Karunathilake has been nominated for the post of Chief Opposition Whip.

Meanwhile the new parliamentary session is to commence under the patronage of president Gotabhaya Rajapaksa tomorrow.

Deputy speaker Ananda Kumarasiri noted that upon its commencement, the president is to present his policy statement to parliament.

Upon presenting the statement, parliamentary affairs are to resume at 1 pm and a special party leaders meeting is to be held under the patronage of the speaker as well.