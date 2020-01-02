480 hospitalized within 48 hours - a decrease from the previous year

Thursday, 02 January 2020 - 9:52

A total of 480 persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital due to various accidents that occurred on December 30 and 31.

A senior spokesperson stated that it was 2.6 percent lower in comparison to 2018.

The number of residential patients admitted to the Colombo National Hospital during the two days was 156, a decrease of 19 percent.

There were 110 road accidents in the last two days of last year. The Colombo National Hospital stated that this was a 7% decrease compared to the previous year.

Only four fireworks related accidents were reported, a decrease of 78 percent from the previous year. 27 were hospitalized due to violence.